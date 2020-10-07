IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens innings against Chennai Super Kings, scores impressive 81

The talented right-handed batsman from Pune was promoted to open the innings after KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected bat first. Tripathi showed his batting exploits, in KKR's previous game against Delhi Capitals, with his knock of 36 off 16 deliveries at number six.

The 29-year-old batsman impressed immediately as he gave his team a steady start in the powerplay. Tripathi targetted CSK pacers Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and even Dwayne Bravo even as his opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply by Shardul Thakur.

Tripathi, however, was unfazed by the fall of KKR wickets at regular intervals and notched up a sublime half-century off 32 deliveries.

As an opener, Tripathi has played 20 innings in the IPL and scored 650+ runs at an average of 34.61 average. The talented batsman also bats at a healthy strike rate of 142.56.

While as a non-opener, he has struggled to leave a mark. He has played 15 innings and scored 223 runs and averaged a paltry 18.58. His strike rate has also fallen down to 137.65.

Tripathi scored 391 runs in 2017 for Pune but as Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short opened for the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, was pushed down the order and never had the same success.

Rahul Tripathi's innings came to an end on 81 off 51 balls as he tried to guide the delivery from Dwayne Bravo towards the third man region but found Shane Watson at slip cordon. His knock was laced with three sixes and eight boundaries.