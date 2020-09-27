IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals pull off highest successful run chase in IPL history; Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia shine

Riding on quick-fire half-centuries from in-form Steve Smith and Sanju Samson and a blinder of a knock from all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, Royals chased down imposing total of 223 and secured their second successive win in IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR scored 226/4 in 19.3 overs to pick two wins in as many games.

Leading from the front, Steve Smith scored 50 off 27 deliveries and hit seven boundaries and two sixes after opening the innings for Royals. Sanju Samson - who was the leading scorer for the side in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings - once again displayed his big-hitting exploits and scored 42-ball 85. The right-handed batsman from Kerala smashed seven towering sixes and four boundaries.

But it was Tewatia who stole the show and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. At one stage the right-handed batsman had scored 14 off 21 deliveries but after Samson's departure off Mohammed Shami in the 17th over, Tewatia started shifting gears when Punjab skipper introduced West Indies pacer, Sheldon Cottrell, into the attack in the 18th over.

By then, Tewatia was getting trolled on social media for batting slowly in a big run chase but he utilised the small dimension of the ground to his favour as he tonked five sixes off Cottrell's over and brought his team back in the game. In the first 23 balls, he had scored 17 runs and in the next 8 deliveries, he smashed 38 runs.

Tewatia scored 53 off 31 before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin but Jofra Archer - who played a blinder of a knock against CSK - once again showed his big-hitting skills and took his team home by exploding 13 off 3 deliveries.

Here's a list of highest successful run chases in the history of IPL:

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah, 2020*

215 - Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Hyderabad, 2008

209 - Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions (now defunct), Delhi, 2017.