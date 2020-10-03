IPL 2020: Rashid Khan creates new record

Rashid's 16 dot balls against CSK at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the most in an innings in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

The 22-year-old had starred with 3-14 in a victory over Delhi Capitals in the previous match and he delivered yet again, this time against three-time champions CSK.

Only Sheldon Cottrell (47), Jasprit Bumrah (47) and Mohammad Shami (42) have bowled more deliveries without conceding a run in the opening four matches of the IPL than Rashid, who has now bowled up 41 dot balls.

Rashid's miserly spell helped SRH move to fourth in the table. With two wins and as many loses from four matches, they have four points in their kitty.

Earlier, teenager Priyam Garg smashed a maiden IPL half-century with the 19-year-old Garg top scoring with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls.

Garg and 20-year-old Abhishek Sharma (31 from 24) put on 77 for the fifth wicket in seven overs to get David Warner's side up to 164 for five.

That proved to be enough for SRH to secure back-to-back victories as CSK fell short on 157 for five slumping to a third loss in a row for the first time since 2014.

Ravindra Jadeja (50 from 35) struck a first IPL half-century and MS Dhoni finished 47 not out, but CSK fell short yet again.

They needed 28 off the last over and although Abdul Samad started with five wides and Sam Curran finished the match with a six, Chennai were unable to avoid another defeat, with skipper Dhoni, later accepting the blame for the loss.

With the weekend double headers starting, both the teams do not have much time to recover.

SRH take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 4) in the early match (2pm local time, 3.30pm IST) while CSK lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Dubai in the second match of the day (6pm local time, 7.30pm IST).