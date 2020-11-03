IPL 2020: RCB have issues at the top of the order: Brad Hogg

Despite the loss the Challengers have qualified for the playoffs of the 13th IPL season. After enjoying a good run for most part of the tournament, Virat Kohli’s side finished the league stage on a disappointing note as they lost four on the trot.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg felt that the Challengers cannot afford to have a slow start when they head into the must-win matches of the playoffs.

Hogg said the RCB top order must ensure that the side gets off to a flying start and they cannot always leave the game to the back end to catch up the run rate, as has been the case in the last few games.

The former spinner tweeted, “#RCB have issues at the top of the order leading into the Play-Offs. Need to find a spark. Do they go back to Finch or keep young Philippe. #IPL2020.”

Following their last league game, the Capitals sealed a second place finish on the points table and will get two chances to qualify for the playoffs. While Delhi finished the league stage with 16 points from 14 games, RCB finished with 14 points from 14 games.

