IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined, reprimanded for slow over rate against KXIP

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a release.

The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at Dubai on Thursday (September 24) night.

While he dropped two catches of centurion KL Rahul, which proved to be costly, Kohli also could not contribute anything substantial with the willow.

Later, Kohli took up the responsibility of the humiliating loss on his shoulders.

On the other hand, his KXIP counterpart Rahul shattered a few records on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

Kohli dropped Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The lapses helped KXIP score an imposing 206 for three with Rahul doing the bulk of scoring.

In reply, RCB were never in the hunt, before being rolled out for a paltry 109 in 17 overs.

