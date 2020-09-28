Cricket
IPL 2020: RCB v MI: Fitness Update: Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore unlikely to play

By
RCB's Chris Morris is yet to regain fitness

Bengaluru, September 24: Chris Morris has been Royal Challengers Bangalore's top buy in the IPL auction held in December 2019, and they have hoped that he would bring much-needed balance to the side. The Royal Challengers had spent Rs 10 crore to acquire the services of the South African all-rounder.

But a side strain has kept Morris out of action since the beginning of the IPL 2020 and could not play in the first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

Royal Challengers coach Mike Hesson gave a fitness update on Morris in a video posted on the RCB official twitter handle. The news is so bright either.

"Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance," said Hesson.

RCB assistant coach Simon Katich too had stressed on the need to have Morris in the XI to bring the balance to the side.

IPL 2020 News

Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
