IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing XI details

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

The three-time IPL winners have struggled in all departments of the game, leading to heavy criticism towards skipper MS Dhoni for not showing enough faith in the youngsters. CSK brought in young Ruturaj Gaekwad and Narayan Jagadeesan against Mumbai Indians but both batsmen perished without opening their account. Sam Curran's half-century was the only saving grace for the CSK. With 173 runs and 10 wickets in 11 games, the England all-rounder has been their silver-line in a devastating season.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The RCB have grown in confidence as the tournament progressed. Virat Kohli and his men are placed third on the points table with 14 points, the same as the table toppers MI and Delhi Capitals. They will aim to grab the two points on offer, while also trying to improve their net run-rate, which could play a vital role in deciding the top two teams heading to the playoffs.

While AB de Villiers single-handedly fetched them the win against the Royals, pacer Mohammed Siraj tormented KKR bowling a sensational spell, including a double-wicket maiden. The pace trio of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini have done well for the team, while spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have also proved effective.

RCB's strong batting line-up led by captain Kohli has also lived up to the billing. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while de Villiers has been a key player.

3. Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Gurkeerat Singh, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

4. Dream11

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

5. Head to Head

Chennai and Bangalore have faced each other 25 times so far with the Dhoni's band holding a 15-9 edge. One match was abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 25

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP