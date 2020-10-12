IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, Match 28, 1st innings: AB de Villiers powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to 194/2

With skipper Kohli playing a patient knock at the other end, ABD picked up the pace for the Royal Challengers' innings as the duo stitched together 83 runs in the last five overs to take RCB to 194. But this might not be enough with teams chasing down 200+ scores here at the Sharjah ground.

After opting to bat, openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave the Bangalore team a solid start with 67 runs coming up from the opening partnership of 46 deliveries. But after a good start the Kolkata bowlers struck back as the RCB batsmen found it tough to find the gaps and cross the boundary line.

Andre Russell handed the team the first wicket as he removed Devdutt Padikkal for 32 off 23. With the opening partnership broken the innings considerably slowed down. Prasidh Krishna picked up the second wicket as he bowled a perfect yorker to remove Finch for 47 off 37. At this stage RCB were 94/2 from 12.2 overs.

With ABD and Kohli in the centre KKR bowlers did well to keep them in check. But only till the 15th over. The last five overs went for a whopping 83 runs. De Villiers was the architect of the RCB innings as he scored a blistering 73 off 33 to help the side post a defendable total on the board.

Kohli found it difficult to find the boundaries as he played second fiddle to de Villiers. Kohli scored a patient 33 off 38. Meanwhile, de Villiers' innings was studded with five fours and six maximums.

Though the last five overs yielded 83 runs, no total is big enough for this Sharjah ground as the earlier matches this season has proved. The RCB bowlers will have to restrict the Knight Riders from the onset if they are to defend this total.