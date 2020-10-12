IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, Match 28, Highlights: AB de Villiers, bowlers guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to massive win

Playing their seventh match of the season, the Bangalore team put up a commendable show as they restricted the KKR batsmen to secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

After de Villiers guided RCB to a modest total of 194, the bowlers put up a commendable show to restrict KKR to 112/9.

With this the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed third on the points table, with ten points from seven matches.

After opting to bat, RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave the Bangalore team a solid start with 67 runs coming up from the opening partnership of 46 deliveries. But after a good start the Kolkata bowlers struck back as the RCB batsmen found it tough to find the gaps and cross the boundary line.

Andre Russell handed the team the first wicket as he removed Devdutt Padikkal for 32 off 23. With the opening partnership broken the innings considerably slowed down. Prasidh Krishna picked up the second wicket as he bowled a perfect yorker to remove Finch for 47 off 37. At this stage RCB were 94/2 from 12.2 overs.

With ABD and Kohli in the centre KKR bowlers did well to keep them in check. But only till the 15th over. With skipper Kohli playing a patient knock at the other end, ABD picked up the pace for the Royal Challengers' innings. The last five overs went for a whopping 83 runs. De Villiers was the architect of the RCB innings as he scored a blistering 73 off 33 to help the side post a defendable total on the board.

Kohli found it difficult to find the boundaries as he played second fiddle to de Villiers. Kohli scored a patient 33 off 38. Meanwhile, de Villiers' innings was studded with five fours and six maximums.

Though the last five overs yielded 83 runs, no total is big enough for this Sharjah ground as the earlier matches this season have proved. But the RCB bowlers made the target look unachievable as they choked the KKR batsmen from the very onset.

The young Tom Banton, making his debut, fell for just 8 off 12, as Navdeep Saini struck early. The Knight Riders fell like a pack of cards at the Sharjah Stadium as they failed to build partnerships.

Shubman Gill put the maximum runs on the board for KKR as he scored 34 off 25. Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana all fell for single digits as KKR fell to a crushing loss.

The RCB bowling attack was led by Chris Morris and Washington Sundar who picked up two wickets each. Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana Mohammed Siraj bowled economical spells as they picked up a wicket a piece.

On a ground where the batsmen found it difficult to get going, AB de Villiers proved his class as he laid the ground work for RCB's big win. And following that the bowlers did well to restrict the Kolkata batsmen.

With the win Virat Kohli's men are on the third position on the table. The Knight Riders are placed fourth on the table with eight points from seven matches.