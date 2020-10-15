Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP, Match 31: Toss, Playing XI: RCB skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in their game against the Kings XI Punjab in match number 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss Kohli opted to bat first, a decision Punjab skipper KL Rahul would have also taken had he won the toss.

RCB captain Virat Kohli has named has unchanged side. Meanwhile there are a couple of changes in the KXIP playing XI. Chris Gayle will finally play his first game this season for KXIP. M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda have also made it to the playing XI against RCB. Meanwhile Prabhsimran and Mujeeb ur Rahman are out of the playing XI, while Mandeep Singh is out due to injury.

Not being able to find the right balance has been one of the biggest contributors to the Punjab team's dismal show. And the Punjab team will hope to finding their winning XI and also close out games. KL Rahul's side has choked on several games this season, as they've lost from a winning position. Meanwhile, RCB is enjoying a good run. They boast of a strong bowling unit this season, something that has been troubling them for years now. RCB and KXIP have met 25 times and the latter holds the edge in a 13-12 head-to-head record.

In their last meeting the KXIP notched up a 97-run win over RCB

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 31 October 15 2020, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Punjab
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 19:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More