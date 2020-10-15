IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP, Match 31: Toss, Playing XI: RCB skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat

After winning the toss Kohli opted to bat first, a decision Punjab skipper KL Rahul would have also taken had he won the toss.

RCB captain Virat Kohli has named has unchanged side. Meanwhile there are a couple of changes in the KXIP playing XI. Chris Gayle will finally play his first game this season for KXIP. M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda have also made it to the playing XI against RCB. Meanwhile Prabhsimran and Mujeeb ur Rahman are out of the playing XI, while Mandeep Singh is out due to injury.

Not being able to find the right balance has been one of the biggest contributors to the Punjab team's dismal show. And the Punjab team will hope to finding their winning XI and also close out games. KL Rahul's side has choked on several games this season, as they've lost from a winning position. Meanwhile, RCB is enjoying a good run. They boast of a strong bowling unit this season, something that has been troubling them for years now. RCB and KXIP have met 25 times and the latter holds the edge in a 13-12 head-to-head record.

In their last meeting the KXIP notched up a 97-run win over RCB

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal