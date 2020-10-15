IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP, Match 31 updates: Kings XI Punjab face dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru, Oct. 15: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in match number 31 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

The Punjab side will be desperate to notch up a win to stay alive in the tournament. Currently, the KL Rahul-led side are languishing at the bottom of the table, having won just one game from their seven matches so far.

The Punjab team will draw confidence from the fact that their only win this season was over Virat Kohli's side and on Thursday they will look for a repeat.

Kohli's men on the other hand are currently enjoying a good run as they have notched up five wins from seven matches so far. They will look to avenge their previous game loss when they take on the Punjab side.

Heading into their eight game of the season, the Anil Kumble-coached side will be relieved as their explosive batsman Chris Gayle will be available for selection. After being dropped from the first couple of games, Gayle was unavailable as he was down due to food poisoning. And with the game being played at Sharjah, having a power-hitter like Gayle in the line-up will be a big boost for the side.

Not being able to find the right balance has been one of the biggest contributors to the Punjab team's dismal show. And the Punjab team will hope to finding their winning XI and also close out games. KL Rahul's side has choked on several games this season, as they've lost from a winning position.

Meanwhile, RCB is enjoying a good run. They boast of a strong bowling unit this season, something that has been troubling them for years now.

RCB and KXIP have met 25 times and the latter holds the edge in a 13-12 head-to-head record.

Here, mykhel brings you the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match updates.

In their previous meeting the KL Rahul-led side notched up a massive 97-run win over Virat Kohli's side. The Punjab team will hope for a repeat show in Sharjah tonight. Chris Gayle in the team huddle is a good sign for KXIP Punjab need to notch up a win to stay alive in the tournament. After a slow start the RCB captain is enjoying a good run in the tournament

There's not a ball Captain Kohli will spare.