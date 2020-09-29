IPL 2020: RCB vs MI match sets record for highest tied score in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted an imposing 201 for three after being put in to bat on Monday (September 28), courtesy of half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55).

Despite early jitters, Mumbai Indians brought the scores level with Kieron Pollard hitting a four off the last ball when five was required.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in thrilling Super Over

Mumbai Indians score of 201 for five is now the highest in a tied IPL match, obliterating the previous record of 191 set during the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the 2015 edition at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kings XI Punjab had won that tie in the Super Over eliminator. Chasing 192, Axar Patel hit a boundary off the last ball to take the game to a Super Over. Shaun March smashed three successive fours off James Faulkner in the Super Over. In reply, the Rajasthan Royals lost two wickets in just three balls as Kings XI prevailed.

At Dubai, it looked all lost for Mumbai Indians when they were reduced to 78 for four by the 12th over with the brilliant Washington Sundar (1-12) striking a huge blow by dismissing Mumbai Indian skipper and talisman Rohit Sharma in the second over of the run chase.

However, Ishan Kishan and Pollard astonishing forcedly a tie after putting on 119 for the fifth wicket off just 8.3 overs, the former making 99 off 58 balls - including nine sixes - before he was out off the penultimate delivery.

Pollard's (60 not out from 23) last ball four forced the tie and the resultant Super Over eliminator, but RCB were not to be denied victory.

Indians duo Pollard and Hardik Pandya could only take seven from Navdeep Saini's Super Over and Jasprit Bumrah was unable to keep it so tight, boundaries from the in-form De Villiers and Virat Kohli giving RCB a second win out of three.

Despite hitting the winning runs, RCB skipper Kohli looked out of sorts again as he made just three from 11 balls before the tie-breaker, Rahul Chahar getting the India captain caught at short cover.

Mumbai Indians next play Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (October 1).

Royal Challengers have a four-day break as they are slated to play Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 3).