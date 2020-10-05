IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Key battles, players to watch out for

Both the teams have some explosive stars in their ranks and MyKhel here looks at some key battles that will potentially decide the course of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

1. Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje vs Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt is the form player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. He has three half-centuries from four matches. But the match against Delhi will offer him a tough challenge as he will be up against Delhi pacers Rabada and Nortje. The South African duo can clock speeds close to 150 kmph and they are quite crafty too. Devdutt can play shots all around the park and it will be a fascinating battle.

2. Virat Kohli vs Amit Mishra/R Ashwin

Kohli had an ordinary IPL 2020 till the match against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli showed signs of returning to his peak with an unbeaten fifty against the Royals. But the off-spin-leg-spin duo of Ashwin and Mishra, vastly experienced in the IPL, can trouble him. Kohli, a batsman who likes to dominate bowlers, will be trying to boss over them. It's match-up made in fantasy - a great batsman against two canny and clever spinners.

3. AB de Villiers vs Kagiso Rabada

The battle of South Africans. Rabada is the trusted death over bowler of Delhi Capitals and he has so far done a good job. AB has often come towards the middle and death overs and done some damage as indicated by his strike-rate of 176 in the IPL 2020. Rabada will have to contain Mr 360 to prevent RCB to run away with a big score.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Shreyas Iyer/Rishabh Pant

Chahal has been in good touch in the IPL 2020, and one of the frontrunners for the Purple Cap. He worked his craft around Rajasthan Royals in the last match, and that has a major role in RCB's victory. But Chahal will have to content with a far more accomplished middle-order in Delhi captain Shreyas and wicketkeeper batsman Pant. Both can destroy spin and Chahal and RCB will want to see their backs at the earliest. If settled, these two can hammer the opposition ruthlessly as they showed against the Knight Riders.

5. Washington Sundar vs Shikhar Dhawan/Prithvi Shaw

Washington has done exceedingly well for Royal Challengers in the Power Play segment. It has a good role in RCB notching up three wins in four matches to be among the top four teams in the points table. However, the offie will have to manacle Dhawan and Shaw, two explosive openers and they are very good against spinners too. Can he be effective against Delhi? He has to, otherwise the Capitals will get a solid foundation which will be used by their inflammable middle-order to pile big runs. It will be a very key contest in the context of the match.