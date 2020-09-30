IPL 2020: RR vs KKR Match 12 Updates: Steve Smith's side aims another win against Knight Riders

Dubai, September 30: Kolkata Knight Riders face a rampaging Rajasthan Royals in match number 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 29).

Rajasthan Royals have already become the team to watch out for with exceptional match-winning performances in their first two games. The Steve Smith-led side has scored 200+ scores in both their matches. The Royals stamped their authority when they chased down the highest tournament total of 224 against the Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

The Royals will be a formidable side as they lock horns with the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders. In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have outshone marquee players.

KKR have the biggest stars in Andre Russell to go along with reigning World Cup-winning English skipper Eoin Morgan, one of the best in limited-overs cricket. But both Morgan and Russell have got limited opportunities so far, having dropped down to No 5 and 6 respectively. The fixture might just finally see them bat higher up, especially the star Jamaican, who was their highest run-getter last season with 510 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 204.81.

Tonight promises to be another run feast and no target is unachievable this season. With the Royals at the other end, the Knight Riders batsmen will have to come out with all guns blazing if they are to stop the Rajasthan team's winning run. The teams batting first have won all five matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing edition.

Here Mykhel brings to you the updates from the match between RR and KKR:

