IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP, Highlights: Rampaging Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson power Rajasthan Royals to record IPL run chase

After the KL Rahul-led Punjab team put up a mammoth total of 223, the Rajasthan Royals chased it down with three balls to spare. And while the likes of Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith was their usual best, it was Rahul Tewatia who stole the show.

Brilliant half-centuries by Smith, Samson and Tewatia help @rajasthanroyals win a thriller of a game here in Sharjah.#Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP

But little did anyone know or foresee that Tewatia would turn out to be the perfect dose of caffeine that the Royals needed to chase down the difficult total. Just when the chase seemed to be out of hand, Tewatia picked on Glenn Maxwell, hitting the Aussie for five sixes in one over. And that was just the turnaround the Royals needed to complete a brilliant chase.

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals writes redemption story: From 17 runs off 23 balls to 51 runs off 31 balls

Sanju Samson, who played an explosive innings in the first game, once again put up a match-winning show to score 85 off 42. Samson, adjudged the player of the match, anchored the Royals chase. His innings was studded with seven sixes and four fours. He was aptly supported by captain Smith. Jos Buttler who came back into the game departed early, but that early wicket didn't hurt the Royals innings, as they notched up their second win of the season.

Earlier, before the Royals brilliant chase, the Kings XI Punjab put up a strong show with the bat to put up the challenging total. Centurion Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul scored a record-breaking opening partnership of 183 to guide the Punjab team to a good total.

Agarwal outshone his captain with a maiden IPL hundred as the duo pummelled the Rajasthan bowlers into submission to post an imposing 223 for 2.

Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals' batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total.



They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully.



Surprised how the @lionsdenkxip fast bowlers didn't bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020

Agarwal (106) and Rahul (69) stitched 183 runs for the opening stand, the highest partnership for any wicket so far this season as they took apart the Royals bowlers who were also wayward in their line and length.

The duo just missed the record of highest opening wicket partnership in IPL history by a mere two runs when Agarwal was out in the 17th over after hitting 10 fours and seven sixes during his magnificent 50-ball knock.

Nicholas Pooran then hit 25 not out from just eight balls while Glenn Maxwell also remained unbeaten on 13. Rahul was content to playing second fiddle to Agarwal though the KXIP captain also made some brilliant shots during his 54-ball knock studded with seven fours and a six, continuing his rich vein of form after his 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Royals captain Steve Smith kept on shuffling his bowlers and spinner Tewatia was hit for 19 runs in the eighth over, which included two sixes and a four. The Royals bowlers had no clue how to deal with the marauding opening duo. Only Ankit Rajpoot conceded less than 10 runs an over.

But Tewatia will put aside his show with the ball on the day, as his bat did the talking, and Royals won their second game on the trot. With this win Royals have won two out of two, and both matches have seen the Rajasthan team put up 200+ scores. A dominant start to the season.

Meanwhile, KXIP have now lost two matches and won one out of their three ties this season. But Sunday's blockbuster clash once again proved the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket!

While the Royals next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the Kings XI Punjab will next face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.