IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Great to show people that we do have a middle order: SRH skipper David Warner

After impressing with the ball, the middle-order stepped up for the Hyderabad team with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar putting up a record third-wicket stand.

The Sunrisers openers failed to impress on the day, but skipper David Warner was relieved after the match that the middle-order stepped up and won the match for the side.

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, captain Warner was full of praise for Panday and Shankar, who stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 140 runs.

“It is just great to show people that we do have a middle order. For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them. They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them,” Warner said after the match.

When Warner opted to bowl first after winning the toss, his decision was questioned. Moreover, ahead of this match Hyderabad had not won any match chasing. After registering their first win chasing this season, Warner said, “It was a stunning performance. Starts with the toss where you questioned my decision to chase. We were able to bring them back after Powerplay. All in all, the kind of game we were asking for.

“We probably are a better defending team, but my decision to chase was based on the last two games. And the weather is cooler, with dew around, it might be flipping around for everyone,” stated Warner.

Moreover, the skipper said having someone like Jason Holder in their ranks was an asset. Holder played his debut match for Sunrisers after replacing an injured Kane Williamson.

The all-rounder picked up a three-wicket scalp to restrict the Royals batsmen.

“Jason adds an extra string to our bow. His height. His experience. And he couldn't bat today, but he is an all-round package,” signed off the captain.

With the win against the Royals, the Sunrisers kept their season alive. The Hyderabad team are now placed fifth on the points table, with eight points from ten matches.

David Warner’s side will next take on the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.