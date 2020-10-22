IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40: Samson, Williamson, Uthappa, Sandeep chase these milestones

While Royals will look to seal their second successive win, Sunrisers will be eager to return to winning ways after losing in a Super Over in their most recent outing.

RR, who have four wins from ten matches, are coming into this game on the back of their seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

SRH, meawhile, have three wins to their name from nine matches and lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over.

In the reverse fixture, RR secured the win thanks to a sensational 85-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. RR will target another win, while SRH will look to avenge that loss.

Both teams possess a lot of top quality players with some approaching personal milestones coming into Thursday's match.

Here are the players who will be chasing milestones at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper missed the start of the season, but returned to the team and has scored one fifty so far this season in 7 innings. He now requires 1 six to reach 50 IPL sixes and he also needs just 17 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.

Sandeep Sharma

Sharma has had mixed season so far. Although he has bowled some tight overs, he has taken just four wickets and has bowled at an economy rate of 7.58 in 6 matches. But the Panjab pacer will be keen to get more wickets as he inches a milestone and is a wicket away from completing 100 IPL wickets.

Sanju Samson

Samson started the season with a bang in the opening two matches, but has since faded, scoring 228 runs in 10 innings despite two fifties. He now eyes a milestone as he needs 55 runs to complete 2500 IPL runs.

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa, who completed 4500 IPL earlier this campaign and has done well since he has opened the batting for Royals. He now eyes another milestones as he requires 1 four to complete 450 fours in IPL.