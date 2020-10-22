IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40: Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers opt to bowl first; Holder comes in for injured Williamson

After winning the toss Warner said that the last game in Dubai helped the side batting second and also it didn’t matter if their record chasing is bad. Royals captain Steve Smith will be happy with the decision as he says he would have opted to bat first in the important clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a must-win game, the Sunrisers will be missing the services of Kane Williamson who is out injured. Jason Holder will replace the injured Williamson. Another change in the side will see Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Basil Thampi.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith named an unchanged playing XI. Jofra Archer, who was not seen on the field prior to the toss is available for the side. Smith stated that had he won the toss he would have opted to bat first as the pitches are getting older and older.

While the Royals are coming into the match on the back of a win over Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers are heading into the game after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Team:

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (capt), Joss Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team:

DA Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem