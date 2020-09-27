IPL 2020 rumour: Suresh Raina unfollows MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings on Twitter; here's the truth

Fans ask if Raina unfollowed CSK, Dhoni?

Latest rumours erupted that Raina unfollowed his IPL franchise and his skipper, Dhoni, on micro-blogging website Twitter. Fans took to their Twitter handle and started questioning what forced the UP cricketer to unfollow his franchise.

Fans also started a trend on Twitter

Fans also started a trend on Twitter and started a campaign to bring Raina back into CSK.

Here's the truth

However, the rumour turned out to be a mere rumour as one observed at Raina's Twitter handle the southpaw is still following it.

Raina can't join CSK this season: CSK CEO

"We cannot look at (Suresh) Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the ANI. "I can assure the fans that we will bounce back strongly. It's a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," said Viswanathan.

The left-handed all-rounder, highest run-getter for CSK and the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL behind Virat Kohli, is currently engaged in opening a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir.