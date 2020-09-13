IPL 2020: Ruturaj to undergo 2 more COVID tests; 11 others back in CSK bio-bubble after testing negative

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus and two of them were players -- Gaekwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests.

IPL 2020: CSK pacer Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance after recovery from COVID-19

"Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol, today and tomorrow. If he tests negative, he will be back in the team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are now back to normal. They are back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Sunday.

Gaekwad, an India A regular who tested positive a few days after Chahar, is being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina but CSK might have to wait a bit as he undergoes COVID tests on Sunday and Monday.

Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. For Gaekwad, CSK will follow the established protocol and he will also have to undergo cardiovascular and lung function tests to ascertain his fitness if he clears the coronavirus tests.

He is likely to be available for selection only after a week, which means he might have to sit out of at least the tournament-opener on September 19 against Mumbai Indians and a few more matches after that.

Meanwhile, CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons informed that Australian cricketers like Steve Smith and David Warner will have to remain in isolation for six days after arrival in the UAE for the IPL despite having spent time at the bio-secure bubble in the UK.

Smith (Rajasthan Royals), Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Australia team-mate Josh Hazlewood (CSK) will head straight to the UAE from the UK after the third and final ODI against England on Wednesday.

They have been in a bio-secure bubble throughout the limited-overs series in England. But Simons said there will be no leniency and the Australians in all likelihood will have to serve a minimum of six days in quarantine before integrating with their squads.

