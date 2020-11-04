IPL 2020: Shahbaz Nadeem feels good to perform in crucial match for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Asked to bat first, MI could only put up a score of 149 runs on the board as SRH bowlers led by Shahbaz, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan struck in regular intervals.

In response, SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored unbeaten 85 and 58 runs respectively to easily chase down the target in the 18th over as they sealed a play-off spot at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (November 3).

IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Highlights: Warner, Saha shine as Sunrisers slay Mumbai to qualify for play-offs

The Sunrisers delivered under pressure in the must-win game to crush table toppers Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and qualify for the play-offs.

"We had a little bit of pressure because this was a crucial match for us. But we won our last three matches and we have that momentum," Nadeem said in the post-match press conference.

"So, we took it like just another match and if everyone does their thing it would be really easy for us to win...It really feels good when you beat such a good and strong team. It gives a lot of encouragement to our team," he added.

Nadeem delivered twin blows to Mumbai in the 12th over, removing the big-hitting Krunal Pandya and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav. The 31-year-old ended the game with the figures of 2/19 and was adjudged Man of the Match for his efforts.

After sealing their third succesive win, SRH's man of match against MI, Shahbaz said he felt good to contribute in a crucial match for his team.

"It always feels good to perform for your team and that too, in a crucial match. To contribute during this stage of the tournament I felt very good," Nadeem said.

Rashid Khan says Sunrisers Hyderabad gained lot of confidence after beating Mumbai Indians

On playing only his fifth match of the season, Nadeem said: "I have been playing like this for the last couple of years. It is important that whenever you get your chances, you give your 100 per cent and that's what came out today."

Nadeem revealed that he has been working on his carrom ball for some time now and with several left-handed batsmen in the Mumbai Indians team, it was the right delivery to bowl.

"I have been working on the carrom ball for a couple of years and I thought it was the right time to bowl it because they have a lot of left-handers in their side," he said.

Sunrisers will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday (November 6) and the winner of that match will play the loser of Qualifier 1 on Sunday (November 8).