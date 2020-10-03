IPL 2020: Shane Warne backs Rajasthan Royals to go the distance

Royals, the champions of inuagural Indian Premier League (IPL) edition in 2008, have had a good tournament so far, defeating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their opening encounter and then chasing down a record target in their second game against Kings XI Punjab.

However, they were brought back to the earth by Kolkata Knight Riders, who inflicted a painful 37-run defeat on them for their only loss of IPL 2020.

As the Royals are set to take on Bangalore Royal Challengers in Game 15 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 3), team mentor and brand ambassador Shane Warne believes they have it in them to turn things quickly and that they could go all the way this time.

"I think the squad looks great, some great young talent, some experienced players, good variety in the bowling attack, power hitters and manipulators of the ball. So if we can deliver our skills and I feel it could be the Royals' year this year in 2020," Warne was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Warne was the skipper when Royals won their only IPL title till date in the inaugural edition in 2008. That was the year in which they were considered as rank-outsiders.

The Australian legendary leg-spinner draws parallels with this year's edition where not many have give Royals much of a chance when it comes to title challengers.

"In 2008 no one gave us a chance, everyone wrote us off, everyone said what the hell are the Royals doing. But anytime you've the underdogs come through.

"This time the squad looks great with some good players of spin and pace, good combination of left and right-handers. Yeah, you get the feeling that it's the Royals' year this year," the 51-year-old told the Dubai-based daily.

The Steve Smith-led squad are currently perched with in the IPL 2020 table with four points from three matches.

