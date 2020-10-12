IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer says Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in all departments

Iyer-led side suffered a 5-wicket defeat to the four-time champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after MI chased down a target of 163 with ease.

The Delhi skipper said his opponents out played them in all three departments and conceded his side were a few runs short when setting up the target.

"Overall, they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game. Definitely, I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different," said Iyer after the match.

Iyer also said that they failed to score more runs after Marcus Stoinis was run out in the 16th over.

"From the batting point of view, I think we paced the innings really well, we lost of a couple of wickets in the powerplay, but after that, myself and Shikhar made a good partnership we lost the wicket of Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over where he was hitting the ball really well, we slipped from there and we lost 10-15 runs,

DC also were very poor in the field with a lot of missfields and dropped catches, which may have cost them the match.

"Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well."

Despite his own team's flaws during the match, DC skipper Iyer credited the MI spinners, who utilized the sticky wicket well.

"I would really give credit to Mumbai Indians' spinners, they did not give us a single opportunity to take them on. I think they really outplayed us in all three departments, the credit goes to their spinners, they bowled really well and they bowled as per their plans," he added.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the MI bowlers with his figures for 2 for 26 in 4 overs. And Iyer also said the wicket has changed, but admitted that all the pitches will be the same.

"When we were batting, I personally felt that it was stopping a bit and it was also sticking when the seamers were bowling, the wicket has changed, the game between KKR and KXIP was played on the same wicket we played so I feel it was stopping a little bit, in the second half, I think all the wickets will play the same."

Delhi Capitals posted 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, thanks to an unbeaten 69 by Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer was happy that the opener regained his form.

"It was important for us to get Shikhar back in form, he is an amazing batsman, he paced his innings really well. He opens for the Indian team as well, he can give us great starts in tough situations, I am happy for him and the team would be hoping for good performances from him," Iyer said.

He also said DC could have benefitted with a few more wickets when bowling and added that they still need to work on certain aspects of the game going forward.

"If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach. There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that."

Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back in their next outing in IPL 2020 when they meet Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (October 14).

(With Agency inputs)