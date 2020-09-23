IPL 2020: Six held in Karnataka for betting on Indian Premier League matches

The tournament is already in its fifth day and as per reports the cops have already bust a betting racket in Karnataka.

According to a report in PTI, six people were arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Sept. 23) for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League T20 matches being held in UAE and cash Rs six lakh was seized from them.

The Central Crime Branch in a statement said the six were arrested from Banaswadi and Malleswaram areas in the city and two cases were registered against them. The punters were accepting bets from several people here on the basis of each ball, over, runs and on the victory and defeat of teams in the league.

The ongoing edition of the T20 event is being held across three venues in the UAE - including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The tournament was shifted out of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the opener of the 13th edition, Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

(With inputs from PTI)