IPL 2020: SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

Bengaluru, October 27: Delhi Capitals would look to seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Tuesday (October 27).

Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers' hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings.

You can be a part of the excitement through MyKhel's Dream11 tips.

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. However, apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsmen have been very inconsistent in the last three games. Opener Prithvi Shaw, who has been going through a lean patch, was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane but to no avail as the senior Indian player perished without opening his account. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer have also struggled since their return to the playing XI. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Tushar Deshpande and R Ashwin's performance has been erratic in recent matches, while Axar Patel has done well to suffocate the opposition teams. 2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers head into the clash after a demoralising loss against KXIP. The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Manish Pandey. Vijay Shankar did well in the win against Rajasthan Royals but couldn't replicate his performance against KXIP. The bowling unit strengthened by the inclusion of Jason Holder was outstanding in the previous game and skipper Warner will desperately hope they put up a similar display against Delhi. The Orange Army will also take confidence from the fact that they defeated Delhi earlier in the tournament. 3. Playing XI Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje. Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed. 4. Dream11 Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabda, Anrich Nortje, T Natarajan. 5. Head to Head Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 16 times and the Hyderabad outfit hold an edge of 10-6. 6. Match details Date: October 27 Time: 7.30 PM IST Live telecast: Star Sports Networks Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP