IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22, Highlights: Clinical Sunrisers Hyderabad notch up 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab

After opting to bat first, the SRH openers guided the batting line-up put up a defendable 201/6 on the board. With enough to defend, the Hyderabad bowlers came together as a unit as they bowled out the Kings XI Punjab batsmen for 132 runs in 16.5 overs.

While Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's 160 run partnership set the Hyderabad team up for a strong total, the bowling unit led by the lethal Rashid Khan restricted the Punjab team with regular wickets. Punjab failed to build partnerships as they crumbled to fall to their fifth loss of the season.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Hyderabad posted a challenging 201 for 6. The Sunrisers Hyderabad openers handed SRH a solid start putting 160 on the board in the first 15 overs. But the last five overs saw a mini collapse.

Ravi Bishnoi was the hero for the Punjab team in the first innings as he picked up three quick wickets, while Arshdeep Singh pitched in with a two wicket haul.

The openers handed Sunrisers a solid start as 58 came off the powerplay. Sheldon Cottrell went for maximum runs in the powerplay as he leaked 28 runs in his first two overs. With the duo out in the middle it looked like Sunrisers would post a massive 200+ score on the board.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow led from the front as he scored a scintillating 97. Falling just three of a ton, Bairstow brought up stellar innings off just 55 deliveries in an innings studded with seven boundaries and six huge maximums. Meanwhile, Warner scored a steady 52 off 40. His innings included five fours and one six.

But Bishnoi brought SRH crashing down. With five overs left to go, SRH were in command with 160 on the board. But the 16th over saw the game turn as Bishnoi removed both the openers.

Following Warner and Bairstows departure, the Hyderabad team lost regular wickets as KXIP bowlers reigned them in. Kane Williamson added a couple of boundaries in the final over to take them over the 200 mark. Though the Kings XI bowler struck back, the openers had set the Punjab team for a solid start. With a required runrate of 10.05 from the onset, the Kings XI Punjab will have to hand the Punjab team a solid start.

But Punjab failed to chase down their target with both the openers failing with the bat. While a mix up in the middle saw Mayank Agarwal depart for just 9, KXIP skipper KL Rahul put only 11 off 16 on the board. The only batsman to put up a fight against SRH was Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran scored a blistering 77 off 37 to power the Punjab innings. But with regular wickets falling at the other end, the hopes were slim. And when Rashid removed Pooran, the Punjab units hopes came crashing down.

The Hyderabad side were dealt with a big blow as their leading bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. But that didn't affect the Sunrisers chances on the day. Rashid picked up three wickets, giving away just twelve runs. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each as they notched up their third win of the season in a convincing fashion.

While the Hyderabad team jumped to the third place on the points table, with six points from six matches, the Kings XI Punjab remained at the bottom of the table with just two points from six games. While SRH, who have had a mixed season, will need to follow this up with another win to boost their chances, the KL Rahul-led side will have to win from hereon if they are to keep their chances alive. The Punjab team will have a lot to think about after this massive loss.