IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 updates: Despite collapse, Warner-Bairstow partnership sees Kings XI Punjab post 201/6

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to clash against the Kings XI Punjab in match number 22 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

While the David Warner-led Sunrisers are currently placed sixth on the IPL table, the KL Rahul-led Punjab are lying at the bottom of the table. SRH have registered just two wins this season, and Punjab have won just one.

A win is an absolute necessity for both sides and they will look to turn their fortunes around when they meet in Dubai.

Boasting of a strong top order, the Sunrisers will look to exploit the Punjab bowling unit. The Hyderabad team was dealt with a big blow as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament. The pressure will be on Rashid Khan and R Natarajan to lead the bowling attack for the Hyderabad unit.

Meanwhile in the Punjab team, the opening duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in good form. But despite a good batting effort the bowlers have let the team down. Apart from Mohammed Shami, the other bowlers have disappointed, and they will need to get their act together as they need to pick up a win to keep their hopes alive.

With both teams in desperate need for a win, the contest will be an important clash of the ongoing season.

Here mykhel, brings you the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match updates: