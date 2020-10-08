IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 updates: Despite collapse, Warner-Bairstow partnership sees Kings XI Punjab post 201/6

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to clash against the Kings XI Punjab in match number 22 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
While the David Warner-led Sunrisers are currently placed sixth on the IPL table, the KL Rahul-led Punjab are lying at the bottom of the table. SRH have registered just two wins this season, and Punjab have won just one.
A win is an absolute necessity for both sides and they will look to turn their fortunes around when they meet in Dubai.
Boasting of a strong top order, the Sunrisers will look to exploit the Punjab bowling unit. The Hyderabad team was dealt with a big blow as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament. The pressure will be on Rashid Khan and R Natarajan to lead the bowling attack for the Hyderabad unit.
Meanwhile in the Punjab team, the opening duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in good form. But despite a good batting effort the bowlers have let the team down. Apart from Mohammed Shami, the other bowlers have disappointed, and they will need to get their act together as they need to pick up a win to keep their hopes alive.
With both teams in desperate need for a win, the contest will be an important clash of the ongoing season.
Sunrisers cross the 200 mark as they post 201-6. But with KL Rahul and Mayank set to open for Punjab the task may not be that tough
WICKET! And Shami picks up a wicket in the last over. Another superb catch from Maxwell as Abhishek Sharma goes for 12 off 6.
WICKET No. 5! After the openers departed the Sunrisers have completely collapsed here at Dubai. What a stunning turnaround.
Arshdeep picks up Samad at deep square as Samad goes for 8
WICKET!! Ravi Bishnoi strikes again!
DROPPED! Abdul Samad dropped at long-off
4 runs comes off the over. The Kings XI Punjab team have turned it around
WICKET! Taken in the follow through as Arshdeep removes Manish Pandey for just 1. The game has turned and how. Just the kind of breakthrough that KXIP needed.
WICKET!! Superb turn of events as Bishnoi picks up his second wicket in the same over. Both openers gone. Bairstow goes for 97 off 55
Glenn Maxwell takes a catch at long on to break the partnership at 160! A great start to Bishnoi's over.
WICKET! Warner goes for 52 off 40 as Bishnoi hands KXIP a big relief
Another solid show from the opener.
Fifty comes up for Warner.
Back-to-back SIXES! Bairstow has been phenomenal
Good over from Shami as he gives away just 8 runs
The openers have been phenomenal this evening. The perfect start for the Sunrisers.
FOUR-SIX-SIX! Bairstow is hammering Maxwell here. 18 already off the over
Bairstow brings up his half-century off
5th IPL fifty comes up for SRH opener Jonny Bairstow
SIXX to finish Bishnoi's over. Good over for Sunrisers as 18 runs off it.
SIX followed by a FOUR! Bairstow first sends it over long on for a maximum and then follows it up with a boundary over extra cover.
This has been the best powerplay for the Sunrisers this season.
Glenn Maxwell into the attack
58 comes off in the powerplay for Sunrisers
DROPPED! Bairstow dropped at midoff by KXIP skipper KL Rahul off Shami's deliver
After two quiet overs KXIP bowlers, Cottrell leaks runs, giving away 15 runs off the over.
Seven comes off Shami's over
Shami into the attack now
Good over from Mujeeb ur Rahman as he gives away just 6 runs
Cottrell gives away 13 in the first over as Warner, Bairstow hand SRH good start
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Playing XI: Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner win the toss and opts to bat first
Half an hour to go for the toss at the Dubai International Stadium
A win is important for both the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab and in their IPL match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday will look to turn their fortune around.
