IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, 1st innings: Warner, Pandey guide Hyderabad to 158/4

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got the Hyderabad innings off to a slow start. The opening pair of Warner and Bairstow failed to replicate their stellar show from the previous game as the SRH batsmen struggled to put runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow, who had scored a scintillating 97 in SRH's previous game, failed against the Royals as Sanju Samson picked him up at deep square. Karthik Tyagi handed Rajasthan a strong start, breaking the opening partnership in just the fifth over. Bairstow went for just 16 off 19.

After losing Bairstow early, Hyderabad recovered as Warner-Manish Pandey stitched together a 73-run partnership off 60 deliveries. The duo did well to steady the Hyderabad innings. While David Warner scored 48 off 38, Pandey scored a patient 54 off 44.

Rajasthan's Jofra Archer struck to remove Warner and put the breaks on SRH. Following Warner's departure, Pandey also gave his wicket away cheaply.

But Kane Williamson (22 off 12) and Priyam Garg (15 off 8) stepped on the peddle in the last few overs to propel Hyderabad to 158.

Rajasthan bowlers Archer, Tyagi and Unadkat picked up a wicket each to keep the Hyderabad batsmen in check. After the slow start Hyderabad will be happy with the score, though they might be 8-10 runs short. The bowlers will have to bring out their A-game to stop the Royals batsmen and notch up a win.