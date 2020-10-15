IPL 2020: Stand-in skipper Dhawan all praise for Delhi Capitals pacers after victory over Rajasthan Royals

Dhawan, who stepped in as skipper after Shreyas Iyer hurt his left and had to leave the field due to severe pain, led his team to 13-run victory over Royals to take Delhi Capitals back to the top of the table.

After opting to bat first, Dhawan and Iyer scored fifties to take Delhi to a par score of 161 for 7 in 20 overs. The Capitals, who saw their captain leave the field early in their defence, restricted Royals to 148 for 8 in 20 overs to seal the win.

Dhawan, who scored 57 runs off 33 balls, felt the game was event at one point, but he knew Rajasthan don't bat deep and it was imprtant to get the top order early.

"One moment it was quite even and to pick it back from there was a team effort. It was important we stay positive as a team. I knew their batting isn't deep and if we got their top-order we can get them," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhawan was all praise for his pacers, including Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada (18 wickets) and the fastest bowler in world cricket Anrich Nortje, who was adjudged the man of the match for his bowling performance of 2 for 33.

"Every time, we want them to deliver they're delivering," Dhawan said.

He also praised debutant Tushar Deshpande, who got important wicket of Ben Stokes.

"He showed courage. The line and length he bowled was amazing. We have to keep the momentum. It's a long tournament. We will keep the process going," Dhawan said.