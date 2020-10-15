Cricket
IPL 2020: Stand-in skipper Dhawan all praise for Delhi Capitals pacers after victory over Rajasthan Royals

By
Shikhar Dhawan all praise for Delhi Capitals pacers after victory over Rajasthan Royals

Dubai, October 15: Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan praised his team's pacers who played a key role during the victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Wednesday (October 14).

Dhawan, who stepped in as skipper after Shreyas Iyer hurt his left and had to leave the field due to severe pain, led his team to 13-run victory over Royals to take Delhi Capitals back to the top of the table.

After opting to bat first, Dhawan and Iyer scored fifties to take Delhi to a par score of 161 for 7 in 20 overs. The Capitals, who saw their captain leave the field early in their defence, restricted Royals to 148 for 8 in 20 overs to seal the win.

Dhawan, who scored 57 runs off 33 balls, felt the game was event at one point, but he knew Rajasthan don't bat deep and it was imprtant to get the top order early.

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball of season at 156.22 kmph

"One moment it was quite even and to pick it back from there was a team effort. It was important we stay positive as a team. I knew their batting isn't deep and if we got their top-order we can get them," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhawan was all praise for his pacers, including Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada (18 wickets) and the fastest bowler in world cricket Anrich Nortje, who was adjudged the man of the match for his bowling performance of 2 for 33.

IPL 2020: DC vs RR Match 26 Highlights: Rapid Nortje inspires Capitals to win over Royals

"Every time, we want them to deliver they're delivering," Dhawan said.

He also praised debutant Tushar Deshpande, who got important wicket of Ben Stokes.

"He showed courage. The line and length he bowled was amazing. We have to keep the momentum. It's a long tournament. We will keep the process going," Dhawan said.

Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs
Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 0:52 [IST]
