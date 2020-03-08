Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Stellar support staff for Kings XI Punjab this season

By Pti
Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer join the Kings XI Punjab staff for IPL 2020
Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer join the Kings XI Punjab staff for IPL 2020

Mohali, March 8: With the IPL 2020 just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (March 7) announced their Anil Kumble-led support staff for the 13th edition.

At the helm is former India captain Kumble who will serve as head coach and director of cricket operations. He will be supported by assistant coach Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe cricketer, who was previously the head coach of the England cricket team.

Kumble said, "The team we've managed to build is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our support staff brings in a great deal of experience and insight that will help us reach the goals that we have set for 2020 at Kings XI Punjab."

Jonty Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time, is the fielding coach.

Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who announced his retirement as a player from all forms of cricket on Saturday, is the team's batting coach.

Charl Langeveldt will bring his experience with the South African and Bangladesh national teams to the IPL as bowling coach.

Flower said, "I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL.

"The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of."

The fitness of the team will be in the hands of Adrian Le Roux who is well versed in the challenges facing players with his stints with the Indian cricket team and other IPL teams.

Andrew Leipus will be the physio.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennaiyin reach ISL final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue