IPL 2020: Sundar enjoys bowling with Chahal

He has an economy rate of 4.90 from seven matches, only bettered by team-mate Chris Morris (4.50) - who has played just the two games.

On Monday (October 12) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Match 28 of IPL 2020 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sundar was at his miserly best, putting the opposition into a spin.

Sundar took two for 20 from his allotted quota of four overs as KKR could muster only 112 for nine on a slow Sharjah wicket, while chasing a daunting target of 195, which was built around a belligerent 73 not out off just 33 balls by Ab de Villiers.

"I have been wanting to keep the things simple and hit the hard lengths, again and again, that has been working for me this particular season, I didn't want to try too many things just because we were playing in Sharjah, this win was very good," said Sundar after RCB's crushing 82-run win.

Sundar bowled Nitish Rana and also saw the back of Eoin Morgan in a run chase that never really got going, Tom Banton out for eight on his IPL debut.

The wily Morris also had another good day out, picking up a couple of wickets when the writing was already on the wall for KKR as all the six RCB bowlers took at least one wicket apiece with Chahal finishing with outstanding figures of four for 12 from his stipulated quota of four over.s

"Coming into this particular season, we knew we'll have a lot of purchase going for the spinners at least in the middle phase of the tournament and I'm really glad to bowl in tandem with Chahal.

"I think the fact that we played six bowlers against KKR was very good, we won by 82 runs against a team like KKR and it augurs well for the team, still a lot of more games to go, hopefully, we'll give good performances," added Sundar.

RCB's next match is against the struggling Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (October 15) at Sharjah while KKR face champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi a day later.