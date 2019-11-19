IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad may buy these players, auction strategy, purse available

1. Purse available

They have Rs 17 crore left in their purse, good enough to make some smart bargains in the auction room. They may not have money to splurge, but will be eager to add some players who will add value to the side.

2. Slots to fill

Sunrisers have 7 slots to fill including two foreigners. Rs 17 crore will be a good enough amount for them to fill those slots with prudent purchases than big buys.

3. Auction strategy, players SRH may buy

The Sunrisers have retained core players apart from Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. In that context, they will be eager to get a solid back-up opener and middle-order batsman from the auction to support the frontline players like David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow etc. So, who could be in their radar?

As a back-up opener, they have two options in Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn. They can even consider home boy Hanuma Vihari for the middle-order batsman slot. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tripathi etc too could be considered by the team management.

4. Changes in team set up

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team in IPL 2019 and in the IPL 2020 you could see David Warner returning to the helm. Then they have the excellent Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi who could be more than handful in the T20 format. Can they return to the path of triumph?