IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad may buy these players, auction strategy, purse available

Bengaluru, November 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad have always been a consistent team in the IPL, often entering the play-offs and they also have a title to their credit. In fact, the Hyderabad team had won two titles, one in its avatar as now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

They have parted ways with long-time coach Tom Moody and under a new coaching staff the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to return to glory days. And they will be eager to make a start making some good buys in the auction and fortify the team. MyKhel takes a closer look.

They have Rs 17 crore left in their purse, good enough to make some smart bargains in the auction room. They may not have money to splurge, but will be eager to add some players who will add value to the side.

Sunrisers have 7 slots to fill including two foreigners. Rs 17 crore will be a good enough amount for them to fill those slots with prudent purchases than big buys.

The Sunrisers have retained core players apart from Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. In that context, they will be eager to get a solid back-up opener and middle-order batsman from the auction to support the frontline players like David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow etc. So, who could be in their radar?

As a back-up opener, they have two options in Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn. They can even consider home boy Hanuma Vihari for the middle-order batsman slot. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tripathi etc too could be considered by the team management.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team in IPL 2019 and in the IPL 2020 you could see David Warner returning to the helm. Then they have the excellent Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi who could be more than handful in the T20 format. Can they return to the path of triumph?

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
