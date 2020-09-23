Cricket
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad replace injured Mitchell Marsh with Jason Holder

By
Jason Holder returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jason Holder returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bengaluru, September 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad have named West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder as replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to injury.

Marsh injured his right ankle and had to limp off the field after bowling just four balls during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2020 campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (September 21). The Aussie, however, walked out to bat at No. 10 later in a losing cause for SRH and needed assistance to leave the field.

Marsh, who was awaiting results of further tests, was officially ruled out of the IPL 2020 on Wednesday (September 23) and was replaced by a former SRH player Holder for the remainder of the tournament.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for IPL 2020," SRH said on Wednesday (September 23) via Twitter.

This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the cash-rich tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.

Holder, who played for Sunrisers in the 2014-15 season, last featured in the IPL in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 28-year-old Barbadian could be in line to play Sunrisers next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (September 26).

Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
