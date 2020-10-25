IPL 2020: 'Superman catcher' Faf du Plessis reveals how Chennai Super Kings do fielding drills

Du Plessis has displayed great athleticism on the field in the tournament so far and took some spectacular catches for the side. He took the crucial catches of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Fleming makes sure that we don't do high-intensity fielding and catch training because Chennai has quite a few older guys. He doesn't expect amazing movement in the field but he does expect some safe hands. I always do my work but the main thing is I go to places where the ball is going. I want to take as many catches as possible," Du Plessis said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about the wicket, the Proteas said the slow-pitch did help the spinners to restrict the RCB under 150 in their 20 overs.

"Obviously, playing in the day, the wicket was a little bit slower and we have seen that the conditions as the balance of our side. Slowish conditions does bring the based out the resources that we have in our team. We played three really good spinners today and they bowled really well against the very strong RCB batting line-up. To restrict them to the score we did was obviously a real good effort from our spin bowlers," Du Plessis said.

"It is really important that guys like Ruturaj are getting opportunities now which is probably the future of the team like Chennai. The CSK is looking at players who are the future of the team and where they can start building with. Really-really pleased for him that he got some runs. The confidence you get when you got that runs in the middle is the best part of it. So hopefully, today is the start of the great career for him at CSK," Du Plessis said.

CSK will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (October 29) at the Dubai International Stadium.