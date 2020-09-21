IPL 2020: Teammates, coaching staff laud Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

India’s leading pacer said the freedom he enjoys playing under Rohit in the Mumbai set-up has been a huge confidence booster for him in his career.

"For me, he (Rohit) has always given me the freedom, he has always told me to express yourself (myself), be whatever you want, be it any situation, take ownership of your own bowling, so that gives me a lot of confidence and a responsibility that I'm responsible for whatever I'm doing," Bumrah said.

"So that's a big thing for a captain because then he gives a bowler so much of confidence. He trusts you so much and he trusts the decisions that you will take and that's a very positive sign," added the pacer.

Rohit, who has led Mumbai to a record four IPL titles, drew praise from his other teammates as well.

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav said in a video on the team’s Twitter handle that the skipper was always open to suggestions. Yadav said, "He is always open to take suggestions on the ground. I have seen him a lot of times when there is a crunch situation, or when he is put under pressure, that time he is very calm, cool and composed. He takes tough decisions during that time."

Meanwhile, former India speedster Zaheer Khan, who is part of the team's support staff, described the opener as "a thinking cricketer." "You have this very relaxed, cool looking guy. His mannerism when he bats, he's got that elegance, which you can call it lazy elegance. But he is very intense and hard-core, when it comes to thinking about the game," Zaheer said.

"He actually channelises his energy very well. He's very good with controlling the emotions of the pressure situation, he likes to take that pressure on himself," added Zaheer.

