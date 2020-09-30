Cricket
IPL 2020: The size of the boundary doesn't matter: SRH youngster Abdul Samad

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 30: An impressive domestic season saw 19-year-old Abdul Samad being picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. And the 19-year-old was named in the SRH playing XI in their game against Delhi Capitals' on Tuesday.

Samad made his debut memorable, hitting Capitals' bowler Anrich Nortje for a huge maximum. Samad hit a six towards the longer part of the Abu Dhabi stadium. The youngster scored 12 off seven in his first appearance.

Post the game Samad said that he felt good playing his first IPL match. Speaking to SRH teammate Rashid Khan in a video on the team's official account, the all-rounder said that he believed no boundary is big enough for him if he middles the ball. Rashid asked Samad how he felt after smashing Nortje for the maximum, the youngster said that he gained confidence and felt that he belonged there.

Samad said, "Well, I guess the boundary doesn't matter to me. We know that if I hit from the middle of the bat it will go over the ropes. I did gain confidence with that shot."

After winning on his first match, the all-rounder said that he looked forward to doing better in the upcoming games. "It felt great, it was my first match and I got to bat in the position that I wanted to bat at.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't do as much as I planned to perform. I still hit one six and I look forward to do much better in the upcoming games," added the youngster. SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 21:34 [IST]
