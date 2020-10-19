IPL 2020: This game has to go down in history: Mayank Agarwal

Both matches on the day were decided via super overs and the second match between KXIP and MI saw the teams take it into the second super over before Punjab managed to secure a win. The game will go down in history as the KL Rahul-led Punjab edged defending champions Mumbai.

KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal said after the thriller that the clash will go down in history. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the KXIP, Agarwal said that he was happy that they ended up on the winning side at the end.

In the video, Mayank said, “I think there are so many emotions running through our heads. It’s unbelievable. I think this game has to go down in history. I think for the first time we have played a Super Over followed by a Super Over. We are happy that we are on the good side of it.”

Talking about what was going on in their minds ahead of the second super over, the KXIP batsman said, “The only thing in our head was whatever they score, we got to chase it.

“I spoke to Chris Gayle and we decided we are just going to go and when he got a six off the first ball it was pressure off us and pressure on them and we were just looking to still hit the ball and watch the ball and execute the plans and it did work for us,” he signed off.

With the win over Mumbai, KXIP have now registered three wins of nine matches and are currently placed sixth on the table.

The KXIP will next take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.