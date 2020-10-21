IPL 2020: Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”, R Ashwin's hilarious caption image with Chris Gayle

Kings XI Punjab have won all the matches Gayle has played and the Jamaican swashbuckler took his team home in the double super over drama against Mumbai Indians.

Last night against Delhi Capitals, the Universe Boss once again played a quickfire knock of 29 off 13 balls and smashed three fours and two maximums. The left-handed batsman from Jamaica was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

During the match against Delhi Capitals, the duo however shared a lovely moment on the field. One of the pictures of the duo became the talking point on social media. In the picture, Ashwin could be seen tieing the shoelaces of the big-hitting Jamaican. The fans hailed the camaraderie between the two star cricketers on social media.

Later, even Ashwin shared the picture on his Twitter handle with a funny caption.

"The devil is always in the detail. "Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him". Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger," he tweeted.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab registered a comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets and secured the third consecutive win. Delhi Capitals scored 164/5 in 20 overs after Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. Delhi's opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed a brilliant century in the match but it went in vain. Nicholas Pooran's 28-ball 53 and cameos from Glenn Maxwell guided KXIP to register fourth win of the season.