IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy's funny image used by Nagpur City Police; here's why

Both the teams scored in excess of 200 in the high-scoring game. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 228 with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring 88 off 38 deliveries. While Rishabh Pant scored 38 off 17 balls.

Delhi batsmen took Kolkata bowlers on remand as they pummelled them with their batting exploits on a short Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy had a rather disappointing evening and his reaction after getting hammered by Delhi batsmen triggered a meme fest. Chakravarthy leaked 49 runs from his quota of 4 overs.

Even Nagpur City Police's Twitter handle took to its Twitter handle and shared Chakravarthy's image to send out a message. Nagpur City Police is known for posting interesting messages to create awareness. This time, it used the tweaker's image to create awareness about OTP fraud and cybersecurity.

"When you have shared an OTP with a so-called "Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office". No matter who calls you, never give away your confidential information such as OTP, CVV etc.," tweeted Nagpur Police handle.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer first came to the fore during the TNPL as a mystery spinner taking wickets aplenty in that tournament. Coming off an engineering background, Varun's efforts in the TNPL and a few other domestic tournaments for his stateside Tamil Nadu landed him a whopping a Rs 7.4 crore IPL deal with Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2019. But the franchise released him ahead of IPL 2020 auction. Chakravarthy carried a base price of Rs 30 lakh and the Kolkata Knight Riders made strong bidding for him and grabbed him for Rs 4 crore.