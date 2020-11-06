IPL 2020: Virat Kohli disappoints in Eliminator, RCB skipper gets dismissed by Jason Holder as he opens innings

After being invited to bat first, RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings along with Devdutt Padikkal but that move didn't prove effective. Kohli - who has a formidable record in the IPL as an opener - became the first RCB batsman to perish.

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli makes four changes in Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The right-handed batsman was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Shreewats Goswami in the second over after getting an edge from Jason Holder. Kohli tried to glance the delivery down leg but gloves it to the keeper instead.

Kohli scored 6 off 7 deliveries and the swashbuckler failed to impress with the bat in yet another knockout game. Kohli has a poor average in the knockout games in international cricket as well.

Later, Holder gave RCB their second blow when he dismissed the second opener Devdutt Padikkal for just one. Padikkal tried to pull Holder but mistimed it to short mid-wicket and an alert Priyam Garg took a blinder of a catch. Padikkal pulled but didn't get the elevation right. RCB lost their openers early under four overs and were in a spot of bother.

Later, RCB lost Aaron Finch (32) off Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over and the new-man in Moeen Ali was run out for a duck in the same over while sneaking a single on the free-hit delivery.

Holder got his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Shivam Dube for 8 in his third over of the match. The West Indies pacer has been in fine touch ever since he played for SRH in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, RCB made four changes to their playing eleven against Sunrisers.