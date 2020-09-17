IPL 2020: Virat Kohli says passion, intensity will not come down even without crowd

The passionate Bengaluru crowd, who usually chant Kohli's name like a hymn, will be sitting in the more comfortable space of their living rooms with their glued to the TV sets.

Kohli, who will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, admitted that the empty stadiums will give him a "strange feeling" but stressed that intensity will not drop even by an inch.

"The intensity and passion will not drop down even if there are no crowds. Of course, the empty stadiums will give us a strange feeling. It will be different when we walk out. But the feeling has changed a little after many training sessions and practice matches that we are having since arrived at the UAE," said Kohli in a virtual press meet while launching the Covid Warriors jersey of RCB that they will wear throughout the IPL 2020.

Kohli said they will be playing cricket for a bigger reason, bring smiles on people's face.

"You understand why you started playing - because you love the game. This is a chance for us to play with that feeling with the entire country watching. As long as we're playing for the right reasons, all external factors become irrelevant. Crowds are an amazing part of the game but this time, that is not what we're playing for. We are playing for a bigger reason - to bring back smiles on people's faces, on the faces of those who have faced tough times due to the Covid 19 pandemic," he said.

Kohli said RCB and sportspersons in general have found acceptance of a new way of life.

"We have become more accepting of the situation. Even in this (bio-secure) bubble, when we spoke for the first time, we discussed the need to be appreciative of what we have. It is easy to think of what we can't do, but all of us have become relaxed. If people aren't, they'll be sad or upset. I don't see any of that. There is no desperation of any kind," he added.

Royal Challengers batsmen Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Padikkal too attended the press meet and shared their views while echoing the thought process of Kohli.