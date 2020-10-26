IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag says Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership forced him into power nap

Kohli and De Villiers shared a 82-run stand, but the pair struggled to find timely boundaries during the innings, which helped RCB put only 145 on the board for CSK to chase. Kohli scored a half century from 43 balls, while De Villiers scored 39 off 36 balls with the duo managing just 5 fours and one six during the partnership.

The ever so dependable RCB pair are known for quick scoring, but on Sunday (October 25), they found it tough to score freely on a Dubai wicket which has seen a few low-scoring matches off-late.

Like most fans, Sehwag also highlighted that Kohli-De Villiers were very slow during RCB's innings, and he also went on to say their partnership was in 'coma'.

"But what's this? AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli batted together from the 7th over onwards. However till the 18th over their partnership seemed to be in coma," Sehwag said on his YouTube show titled 'Viru ki Baithak'.

The former India opener also said he was surprised to see the pair play at the same pace from the 7th over to the 18th over of the match.

"I even took a powernap in between. When I woke up they were still batting at the same pace. They hadn't started to go for the big shots. And then de Villiers got out in the 18th over and the CSK bowlers were able to restrict RCB to 145/6," Sehwag added.

CSK, meanwhile, went all guns blazing thanks to knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni reached the target with ease to seal their fourth win of the season.

Kohli and co will look to correct their mistakes as they look to seal a play-off berth when they take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (October 28) in Abu Dhabi.