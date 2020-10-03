IPL 2020: Warner all praise for youngsters

Teenager Priyam Garg smashed a maiden IPL half-century with the 19-year-old top scoring with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls after the SRH top-order stars failed to fire.

Garg and 20-year-old Abhishek Sharma (31 from 24) put on 77 for the fifth wicket in seven overs to get Warner's side up to 164 for five, Deepak Chahar taking 2-31.

That proved to be enough for SRH to secure back-to-back victories as bottom side CSK fell short on 157 for five slumping to a third loss in a row for the first time since 2014.

"It's my message to the youngsters, to go out their and score some runs. These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really really proud of them," Warner said in the post match press conference.

Warner took a big gamble by asking 18-year old Abdul Samad to bowl the final over when CSK needed 28 runs. The Australian defended his decision.

Why Warner asked teenager Abdul Samad to bowl last over to MS Dhoni

"I backed him (Samad). I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over with Khaleel there with five balls to bowl. Could have given it to Abhishek, but Samad with his height and the way he bowled tonight, he had to bowl the last one," said Warner.