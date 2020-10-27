IPL 2020: Warner, Saha guide SRH to highest powerplay score this season

After being put into bat in their must-win clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, SRH skipper David Warner along with wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha put up a stellar show as they laid the foundation for a whopping total. Sunrisers eventually put up 219 for the loss of two wickets.

The opening pair posted 77 runs in the first six overs, i.e the powerplay, against the Delhi Capitals. Delhi’s star bowler was picked on by Saha and Warner as he leaked 54 runs in his four over spell.

The final over of the power play saw captain Warner smash Rabada for 22 runs. Warner celebrated his 34th birthday in style as he brought up his half-century off just 25 deliveries.

The duo stitched together 107 off 58 for the opening stand. While birthday boy Warner scored a blistering 66 off 34, Saha posted a fiery 87 off 45 to guide the team to a solid total.

The Sunrisers went on to post the highest total in Dubai this season.