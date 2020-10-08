IPL 2020: We've lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some: Rajasthan Royals’ Karthik Tyagi

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: After getting their Indian Premier League (IPL) season off to a great start, Rajasthan Royals' campaign derailed as they fell to back-to-back losses.
But Sharjah has been a happy hunting ground for the Rajasthan team, and they will hope to turn around their fortunes when they play the Delhi Capitals on Friday.
Speaking on the eve of their match against Delhi, Tyagi said, "It was a great experience to play my first game, to make my debut against players whom I've only watched on television was fantastic."
Talking about their next game against Delhi, the 19-year-old said, "Delhi is in a great rhythm and is doing very well. We've lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some, hopefully, give a tough fight and play a good game."
While the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh on the table with four points from two wins, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are placed second on the table, with eight points from four wins.
Source: (With inputs from PTI)
