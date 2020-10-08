IPL 2020: We've lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some: Rajasthan Royals’ Karthik Tyagi

But Sharjah has been a happy hunting ground for the Rajasthan team, and they will hope to turn around their fortunes when they play the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

IPL 2020: Match 23: RR vs DC: Preview: Rajasthan look for edge over Delhi in lucky venue Sharjah

Speaking on the eve of their match against Delhi, Tyagi said, "It was a great experience to play my first game, to make my debut against players whom I've only watched on television was fantastic."

Talking about their next game against Delhi, the 19-year-old said, "Delhi is in a great rhythm and is doing very well. We've lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some, hopefully, give a tough fight and play a good game."

While the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh on the table with four points from two wins, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are placed second on the table, with eight points from four wins.

Source: (With inputs from PTI)