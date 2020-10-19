IPL 2020: Why these 5 big stars, including MS Dhoni, are struggling to make an impact

1. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians are second on the points table with 12 points after 9 games and it's a very good record. Another win or two from the remaining five games can propel them to the play-offs too. But the patchy form of Rohit Sharma has come as a jarring note. The captain has made 260 runs from 9 matches with two fifties. If you look at it from an individual perspective, it is not that bad but coming in as opener Rohit often has struggled to force pace. The MI will require a bigger effort from their skipper for a smoother progress.

2. Dinesh Karthik

Karthik has made 141 runs from 9 matches at a shade over 17 with a fifty. He was not able to make an impact as a batsman and as a captain in the IPL 2020. He came at different positions in the middle order but the result remained patchy. It came as no surprise when Eoin Morgan took over as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders before their match against Mumbai Indians. It ended a captaincy tenure that marked with fair share of controversy too starting from IPL 2019.

3. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins: Matches: 9, Wickets: 3.

Lockie Ferguson: Matches: 1. Wickets: 3.

Those stats tell a tale. Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15 crore, the costliest foreign player ever in the IPL. It was not a questionable purchase too as Cummins over the last three years has emerged as the finest pacer around across formats and a reliable lower-order batsman. But in the IPL 2020, Cummins has not able to replicate his form that he showed for Australia save for a fifty against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause.

4. MS Dhoni

Dhoni often leads the Chennai Super Kings batting and makes a difference against their rivals. In the IPL 2020, the Dhoni we knew has been absent. A contribution of 136 runs from 9 games is not what you often expect of Dhoni, and some of his knocks came much after CSK reached a point of no return. They are seventh on the table with 6 points, and theoretically they can enter the play-offs, and for that they need a fired up Dhoni.

5. Aaron Finch

The Australia white-ball captain has been opening for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020. But except a fifty, Finch does not have to show much. He has made 205 runs from 9 games and his strike-rate -114 - shows a distinct lack of effect. Devdutt Padikkal, his young opening partner, has made a bigger impact than Finch and cries are getting shrill to replace the right-hander with England all-rounder Moeen Ali.