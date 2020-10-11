IPL 2020: Will never go down without a fight: Gayle shares a picture of himself on a hospital bed

The team management had said that Gayle was likely to feature in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But ahead of the match coach Anil Kumble had said that though they had planned to include the West Indies cricketer in the line-up for the match, they couldn't do so as Gayle was suffering from a stomach bug.

Gayle was set to be available for their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, but he wasn't available for that match either. His unavailability raised questions.

But on Saturday, Chris Gayle shared a post on social media where he can be seen on a hospital bed.

Gayle shared a photo and captained the photo, "I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always. Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated (I really was on a phone call)."

The explosive batsman is yet to completely recover and though he hasn't featured in any game, the Punjab team will be eager for his availability. The KL Rahul-led side have won just one match this season and lie at the bottom of the table.