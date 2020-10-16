IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan says 'variety' in Mumbai Indians attack is an advantage

After eight games, four of Mumbai Indians' bowlers feature in this season's top 10 wicket-takers list as Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson have consistently claimed wickets or restircted the scoring of their opponents.

And the fast bowling mentor, Zaheer feels the different variety in the bowling attack has kept MI going this season.

"The variety in style keeps us going," Zaheer told the broadcasters 'Star Sports' during MI's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).

He also revealed the work to get this group together, which have done well in all conditions, was made at the start of the season.

"Our bowlers can explore different conditions very well which is something we made a conscious effort towards going into the season. Different kind of bowlers add to what we have been trying to achieve together."

IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma's strategy pays off as Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Andre Russell

MI bowlers were on top once again on top form on Friday (October 16) as they dismissed the KKR top half within the first 11 overs for just 61 runs. Fast bowlers Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Nathan Coulter-Nile all took a wicket each while spinner Chahar took two off consecutive balls to restrict KKR to 148 for 5 in 20 overs.

In response, MI chased down the score with relative ease after Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 78 off 44 balls to guide his team to a 8-wicket victory with 3.1 overs to spare.

The pitches have started to slow down at all three venues in UAE. However, Zaheer said MI plan on the basis of the conditions, but he added the bowlers are allowed to express themselves out on the field on the given day.

"Undestanding the conditions is very important for a bowling unit - to understand what exactly works on a particular day. We spend a lot of time in understanding and planning. (At the same time) we give the bowlers freedom to go out there and express themselves," he said.

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav takes sensational catch as Trent Boult claims 50th IPL wicket

"We've been telling the boys to stay in the zone. They've been putting in a lot of preparations. The cricketing rhythm has been good for us as a team collectively. We don't have to change anything."

The sixth win of the season took Mumbai Indians to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 12 points and they will look to increase their lead at the top when they next face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (October 18) in Dubai.

(With Agency inputs)