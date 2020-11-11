IPL 2021: All you need to know: Mega auction ahead of IPL 14; 9th team in IPL, new team owner, cost

1. Why BCCI wants mega auction

BCCI had gone to sharp extends to conduct the IPL 2020, and took it out of the country to UAE because of the Covid 19 situation in India. Now, the BCCI wants to keep the financial structure of theirs and the teams' intact and for that they need a mega auction. It's as much a business call as it is about the cricketing needs. The BCCI, as per a report in The Hindu, has indicated to all teams about the call to stage a mega auction.

2. Why BCCI wants the 9th IPL team

This team could have its base in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It may be recalled that the City was earlier home to an IPL team in Gujarat Lions, which effectively had replaced suspended Chennai Super Kings. But the franchise lasted only for two years, the suspension period of CSK. Now, the BCCI wants to accrue more income after a low 2020, and the hit taken due to the Coronavirus situation.

3. Who could own the 9th IPL team?

It is yet to clear who could bid for the team but Ahmedabad has a lot of industrial and business conglomerates. The frontrunner could be Adani Group owned by Gautam Adani. But the details like owners, team cost and when the bidding process for the new team starts will be known only at a later date.

4. When could be the auction?

If everything went as per plan, the auction could have happened in December this year but that looks a remote possibility now. Hence, the mega auction might take place sometime early next year after finalising the details of the 9th IPL team.