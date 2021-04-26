Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Ashwin to take a break to support family in the fight against COVID-19

By

Bengaluru, April 26: Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, saying that his family is currently putting up a fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and he wants to support them.

The 34-year-old senior Indian offie hopes to return to the DC franchise if things go in the right direction some time later.

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin posted on his Twitter page after DC's Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25) night.

The match at Chepauk was the last at the venue before the IPL caravan moved to Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: Full List of Award Winners, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," added the Chennai-based player.

His franchise promised full support to him in a Twitter post of its own.

"Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99. Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," DC said.

In an earlier tweet, Ashwin had expressed concern about the pandemic ravaging the country right now.

"Heart breaking to see what's happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe," he had said.

DC next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27).

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

The Delhi-based franchise, who reached the finals of IPL 2020 held in the UAE, are in good form this season.

Going by current form, the Rishabh Pant-led squad looks well poised to seal a play-off spot in IPL 2021.

More IPL 2021 News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 2 - 3 LIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 21 April 26 2021, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments